HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cultural evening by differently abled children on Saturday

Programme will be a prelude to Magic Academy’s Sammohan national festival for differently abled

February 08, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Academy of Magical Sciences, popularly known as the Magic Academy, will organise Sammohan, a national arts festival for the differently abled, here on February 25 and 26.

The festival will be preceded by a programme by differently abled children at the Nishagandhi auditorium, Kanakakkunnu, at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Two-hour show

Children from the Different Arts Centre of magician Gopinath Muthukad will present the two-hour cultural show. Magic, music, dance, and skit will be among the programmes presented by the children.

More than 1,000 differently abled children from various States in the country and their guardians will participate in the event, being organised with the support of the Social Justice department of the State and the Union governments.

Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar winner Aditya Suresh will inaugurate the programme. Filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan, who is the patron of the Different Arts Centre, will preside.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.