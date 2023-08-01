Cultural Affairs Minister dismisses allegations against Ranjith

August 01, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Minister for Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian has dismissed the allegations of attempting to influence the State film award jury levelled by filmmaker Vinayan against Kerala State Chalachitra Academy Chairman and filmmaker Ranjith.

Speaking to mediapersons on Tuesday, the Minister said there was no way he could have intervened in the decision-making of a jury, who were selected through a proper process.

“Ranjith is a decorous individual and one of the legends of Kerala’s film industry. The Chalachitra academy has been functioning admirably under his leadership. The department is proud of the way the institution has functioned. There is no need to have a relook at the awards as a jury of respected personalities has made its decision. Only the deserving ones have got the awards. If there is any proof of such interventions, we will look into it. Those who have complaints regarding the process can take legal recourse,” said Mr.Cherian.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting to the Minister’s comments, Mr. Vinayan said Nemom Pushparaj, one of the jury members, had informed the Cultural Affairs Minister’s office regarding the academy Chairman’s alleged attempts to influence the jury while the process was ongoing. He said that one of the office staff had also confirmed this to him.

“I don’t understand why the Minister said that no such attempts to influence the jury has happened, when the complaint had reached his office earlier. All through my life, I have reacted to such issues. Such practices are not part of the Left government’s policy. I will submit a complaint to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan too,” he said.

Mr Vinayan reiterated that he would move the High Court if Mr. Ranjith was not removed from the post.

The All India Youth Federation (AIYF), the youth wing of the Communist Party of India, also waded into the controversy on Tuesday and demanded the government to conduct an inquiry into the allegations and take action against Mr. Ranjith if he was found guilty.

Last week, Mr.Vinayan had accused Mr. Ranjith of attempting to influence the State film award jury’s decision-making regarding his film Pathonpatham Noottandu. He accused Mr. Ranjith of pressurising the jury members against considering his film for the awards under any category.

On Monday, he again shared another Facebook post with a sound clip of a jury member indicating that Mr. Ranjith had made disparaging comments against Mr. Vinayan’s film.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.