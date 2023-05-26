HamberMenu
Cultural activist found dead in panchayat office in Malappuram

He had approached the local body seeking action against a waste treatment plant, which, he alleged, had been causing severe pollution

May 26, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Razak Payambrote, 57, cultural activist and former secretary of Moyinkutty Vaidyar Mapila Kala Academy, Kondotty, was found hanging at the veranda of the Pulikkal grama panchayat office on Friday.

His death, an apparent case of suicide in protest against the apathy of the panchayat authorities towards a series of complaints he had made against a plastic waste treatment plant, sparked a wave of protests as people blamed it on the local body. The CPI(M) is ruling the panchayat.

Razak was a CPI(M) supporter and had donated his land to the party for the construction of a building in memory of Communist ideologue E.M.S. Namboodiripad.

Razak had approached the panchayat authorities many times seeking action against the waste treatment plant, which, he alleged, had been causing severe pollution. He had alleged that his elder brother had died of lung issues caused by pollution from the plant.

The copies of complaints that Razak had filed at the panchayat were found near his body.

T.V. Ibrahim, MLA, Kondotty, has sought a comprehensive investigation into Razak’s death. He said the death of a social worker in a government office is a shame on the State.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline of Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre - 0495-2760000 and Direction Interventions System for Health Awareness (DISHA) - 1056.

