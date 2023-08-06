HamberMenu
Cultivation of tomatoes based on Israeli model of agriculture begins

August 06, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau
Agriculture Minister P. Prasad and others planting tomato seedlings on Sunday.

A farmer at Kanjikuzhy in Alappuzha has begun cultivating tomatoes based on the Israeli farming model. Agriculture Minister P. Prasad inaugurated the experimental project by enterprising farmer Sujith Swami Nikarthil by planting a seedling on Sunday.

Tomato farming is carried out in specially designed mini polyhouses. The seedlings were planted on raised beds, the surfaces of which are covered using mulching sheets.

Using the polyhouse method, according to Mr. Nikarthil, will help control pests and diseases and increase production. Another benefit is that farming can be done around the year.

Nikarthil was part of a 27-member team that toured Israel under an Agriculture department programme to explore modern farming techniques earlier this year. Prior to trying out tomato farming, he set up a banana farm based on the Israeli model of agriculture in Cherthala South grama panchayat.

There he is growing 1,200 tissue culture banana plants of five varieties: ethan (plantain banana), njalipoovan (finger banana), chenkathali (red banana), and two robustas, on 1.2 acres of land. Unlike the normal way of doing banana farming on a one-pit-one-plant basis, Nikarthil has planted three saplings in a pit. By practising high-density farming, like in Israel, he could plant 400 more saplings.

Kanjikuzhy grama panchayat president Geetha Karthikeyan, panchayat vice president M. Santhosh Kumar, panchayat member K. Kanakan, agricultural officer Janish Rose Jacob, assistant agricultural officer S.D. Anila, and Karma Sena convenor G. Udhayappan, also planted seedlings along with the Minister.

