Culling of wild boars begins at Kodenchery

Kodenchery panchayat president Alex Thomas felicitating the shooters from Telangana, on Sunday.

Three shooters representing Hyderabad Wildlife Tranquil Force, Telangana, have been deployed in Kodenchery grama panchayat to cull the wild boars that have been destroying agricultural crops. The shooters, Asgar Ali Khan, Pervar Santhaji, and the force’s founder Nawab Shafath Ali Khan, worked from 9.30 p.m. on Saturday to 4.30 a.m. on Sunday to cull around 10 boars that were scientifically buried in a vacant plot under the aegis of the panchayat president Alex Thomas.

The president, along with the Development Standing Committee Chairman Jose Perumpully and ward members Charles Thayyil and Vasudevan accompanied the shooters on their night mission.

Kodenchery panchayat is one of the first in the State to make use of the government order that the panchayats could take initiative to kill wild boars. However, there was a scarcity of licensed shooters and hence the panchayat brought in the force from Telangana.

The licensed shooters will stay in Kodenchery till Monday during which the panchayat expects to bring down the wild boar population considerably.