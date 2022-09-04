Culling of wild boars begins at Kodenchery

Around 10 boars culled by shooters from Telangana

Staff Reporter Kozhikode
September 04, 2022 19:59 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Kodenchery panchayat president Alex Thomas felicitating the shooters from Telangana, on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three shooters representing Hyderabad Wildlife Tranquil Force, Telangana, have been deployed in Kodenchery grama panchayat to cull the wild boars that have been destroying agricultural crops. The shooters, Asgar Ali Khan, Pervar Santhaji, and the force’s founder Nawab Shafath Ali Khan, worked from 9.30 p.m. on Saturday to 4.30 a.m. on Sunday to cull around 10 boars that were scientifically buried in a vacant plot under the aegis of the panchayat president Alex Thomas.

The president, along with the Development Standing Committee Chairman Jose Perumpully and ward members Charles Thayyil and Vasudevan accompanied the shooters on their night mission.

Kodenchery panchayat is one of the first in the State to make use of the government order that the panchayats could take initiative to kill wild boars. However, there was a scarcity of licensed shooters and hence the panchayat brought in the force from Telangana.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The licensed shooters will stay in Kodenchery till Monday during which the panchayat expects to bring down the wild boar population considerably. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
wildlife

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app