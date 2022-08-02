Culling of pigs in Wayanad farm completed

Carcasses buried in huge pits around 80 m away from farm

The 10-member team culled as many as 212 pigs in the farm at Nambiarkunnu in Wayanad.

Carcasses buried in huge pits around 80 m away from farm

The culling of pigs at a private farm at Nambiarkunnu in Nenmeni grama panchayat in Wayanad district, where two cases of African swine fever were reported, was completed on Tuesday night.

A 10-member team consisting of veterinarians and other experts culled as many as 212 pigs in the farm by 7.30 p.m., Chief Veterinary Officer K. Jayaraj told The Hindu.

The team commenced the culling operation around 3 p.m. on the day. The operation was delayed owing to adverse weather. The carcasses were buried in huge pits around 80 m away from the farm.

As many as 22 pigs in two private farms in the 1-km radius in the area would also be culled.

The disease was confirmed in the Nambiarkunnu farm three days ago after samples from the farm tested positive at the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases, Bhopal. The farms and nearby areas would be sanitised with the support of Fire and Rescue Services personnel, he said.