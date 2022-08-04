Kerala

Culling of pigs completed in Kannur

Staff ReporterAugust 04, 2022 20:58 IST
The 20-member rapid response team of the Animal Husbandry department completed culling of pigs at a farm in Kanichar grama panchayat in the district on Thursday. Pigs in the farm had been found infected with African Swine flue.

The team had to halt work on Wednesday after pig farm owners resisted the move to cull pigs citing loss. However, the issue was settled after Thalassery Sub Collector Anu Kumari and District Animal Husbandry Officer S.J. Lekha and Kelakam Circle Inspector Ajayakumar met the farmers in the presence of panchayat president Anthony Sabastian.

The farmers cooperated with the procedure after they were assured of a fair compensation, said Dr. Lekha.

She said a total of 154 pigs were euthanized. Culling was done through electric stunning and sticking as per the Centre’s guidelines.

Pigs were scientifically blinded and sterilized. The biological remains at the farm and security shields of officials were scientifically eliminated, she added.

Meanwhile, another farm at Kanichar, where euthanasia was done on Wednesday, was disinfected on Thursday.

