Kerala

Culling of pigs begins in Kannur

Staff Reporter KANNUR August 02, 2022 20:29 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 20:31 IST

A team of the Animal Husbandry department on Tuesday began the culling of pigs that were found infected with African swine fever at Kanichar panchayat in Kannur.

Ajith Babu, Deputy Director, Animal Husbandry department, said that a 20-member emergency response team of the department is leading the operations at private pig farms.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Though the work was scheduled to start early on Tuesday morning, it was delayed due to heavy rain in the area. Only by evening, the team managed to start culling of the pigs here, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Also Read
African swine fever confirmed in Kannur; Pigs to be culled through electrical stunning

“For three days, the group will be camping in the disease-affected area and as a first step, the first farm and its surroundings have been cleaned and disinfected and access to the public has been restricted,” he said.

Mr. Babu said that 95 pigs would be culled in the first farm. The services of Fire and Rescue personnel will also be sought to complete the operation and disinfect the farm. In the second phase, 176 pigs in another farm would be culled, he said.

A full-time control room has been set up at the Kannur District Veterinary Centre to coordinate the activities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
animal
Read more...