Culling continues at Munniyoor, Parappanangadi

Culling of birds continued for the second day on Sunday within one kilometre radius from Palathingal near Parappanagadi, where avian flu had been detected a few days ago.

As many as 899 birds, including chickens, ducks, doves and other exotic pets, were killed on Sunday. Nearly 500 birds were killed on Saturday.

The rapid response teams (RRTs) of the State Animal Husbandry Department focused on areas in Parappanangadi Municipality and Munniyoor grama panchayat on Sunday. They culled birds in 81 houses in Munniyoor panchayat.

Tirurangadi today

Officials said that the culling in Munniyoor was completed. Their focus will shift to Tirurangadi muncipality on Monday.

The culled birds were brought to Chiramangalam, where they were incinerated and buried along with 167 eggs, 14 kg feed and other accoutrements.

The culling will continue in wards one and 39 in Tirurangadi municipality and ward 16 in Parappanangadi municipality.

The three-day first phase of culling will conclude on Monday. A mop-up search for birds will be conducted on Tuesday. Any bird found during this search will be confiscated and killed.

The entire area will be sanitised along with the mopping up.

Minister to review

Meanwhile, Minister for Forests and Animal Husbandry K. Raju will review the control measures being adopted against the avian flu at a meeting to be held here on Monday afternoon. He will meet the government and civic officials here.