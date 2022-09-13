Cull violent stray dogs: AAP

ADVERTISEMENT

The government’s move to vaccinate all stray dogs in the State is not practicable and only vaccine manufacturers would benefit, P.C. Cyriac, State convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said here on Tuesday.

With 26 people, including those who took anti-rabies vaccine, losing their life so far this year after being bitten by dogs and thousands of others being injured, the sole way out is to cull violent stray dogs. Still, the government has approached the Supreme Court on the issue and this would further delay the rolling out of steps to contain the menace posed by dogs.

Section 133 of the CrPC empowers the District Collector, RDO and tahsildar to clear any impediment to public safety, Mr. Cyriac added.