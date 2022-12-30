ADVERTISEMENT

CUK to host global meet on advanced technologies

December 30, 2022 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

The Central University of Kerala (CUK) is organising its first multidisciplinary International Conference on Functional Materials for Advanced Technologies (ICFMAT) from January 2 to January 4.

‘Functional Materials for Technological Applications’ is the theme of the meet. 

CUK Vice-Chancellor H. Venkateshwarlu will inaugurate the event, in which Prof. Pulickal M. Ajayan, Benjamin M., and Mary Greenwood, professor of engineering, Rice University, will be honoured.

The conference will provide a platform for direct interaction with eminent scientists.

The conference will unravel recent developments in materials research and their applications in various fields including energy harvesting, storage, memory devices, nanoelectronics, and mechanics.

Apart from technical sessions, international delegates will lead parallel sessions for job aspirants in the field of materials science.

The conference is in line with the National Education Policy, laying stress on multidisciplinary research for future technology, job market-oriented skill development, bringing lab-derived technologies as functional products, futuristic technologies like energy materials, and Artificial Intelligence.

