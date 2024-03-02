CUK suspends Professor again amid student unrest

March 02, 2024 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - KASARAGOD

Efthikar Ahamed B., an Assistant Professor in the English department at the Central University of Kerala (CUK), who is accused of sexual harassment, has been suspended once again amid strong protests by students.

The decision came after Vice-Chancellor in-charge K.C. Baiju had revoked his suspension recently.

Dr. Baiju in his order said that Dr. Ahamed had been suspended with immediate effect. The order said that the varsity had received his bail order from the Kerala High Court from the Bekal police station on Thursday. However, as an employee of the varsity, he failed to intimate the court order to the university in time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apparently, the initial suspension was lifted by the varsity based on the investigation report of the Internal Redressal Committee.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.