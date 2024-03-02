ADVERTISEMENT

CUK suspends Professor again amid student unrest

March 02, 2024 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

Efthikar Ahamed B., an Assistant Professor in the English department at the Central University of Kerala (CUK), who is accused of sexual harassment, has been suspended once again amid strong protests by students.

The decision came after Vice-Chancellor in-charge K.C. Baiju had revoked his suspension recently.

Dr. Baiju in his order said that Dr. Ahamed had been suspended with immediate effect. The order said that the varsity had received his bail order from the Kerala High Court from the Bekal police station on Thursday. However, as an employee of the varsity, he failed to intimate the court order to the university in time.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Apparently, the initial suspension was lifted by the varsity based on the investigation report of the Internal Redressal Committee.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US