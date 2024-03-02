GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CUK suspends Professor again amid student unrest

March 02, 2024 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

Efthikar Ahamed B., an Assistant Professor in the English department at the Central University of Kerala (CUK), who is accused of sexual harassment, has been suspended once again amid strong protests by students.

The decision came after Vice-Chancellor in-charge K.C. Baiju had revoked his suspension recently.

Dr. Baiju in his order said that Dr. Ahamed had been suspended with immediate effect. The order said that the varsity had received his bail order from the Kerala High Court from the Bekal police station on Thursday. However, as an employee of the varsity, he failed to intimate the court order to the university in time.

Apparently, the initial suspension was lifted by the varsity based on the investigation report of the Internal Redressal Committee.

