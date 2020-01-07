CUK students shine in NET, JRF exams

Students of Central University of Kerala (CUK), Kasaragod, brought laurels to the institution in the December 2019 edition of the National Testing Agency’s UGC-NET and JRF examinations in humanities and social sciences.

The university bagged 75 NET and 16 JRF awards.

V. Rajeev, Public Relations Officer, Central University of Kerala , said the students who achieved the feat were from the departments of economics, education, English, Hindi, linguistics, international relations, law, Malayalam, social work, public administration, and Yoga.

The achievement is the result of combined and steady efforts by the students with support from faculty members and senior scholars, he added.

Mr. Rajeev attributed the commendable result to the free coaching classes offered by the varsity. Special funds are allocated for the purpose every year.

Vice Chancellor Dr. G. Gopa Kumar and Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr. K. Jayaprasad felicitated the students.