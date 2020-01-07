Kerala

CUK students shine in NET, JRF exams

more-in

University bags 75 NET and 16 JRF awards

Students of Central University of Kerala (CUK), Kasaragod, brought laurels to the institution in the December 2019 edition of the National Testing Agency’s UGC-NET and JRF examinations in humanities and social sciences.

The university bagged 75 NET and 16 JRF awards.

V. Rajeev, Public Relations Officer, Central University of Kerala , said the students who achieved the feat were from the departments of economics, education, English, Hindi, linguistics, international relations, law, Malayalam, social work, public administration, and Yoga.

The achievement is the result of combined and steady efforts by the students with support from faculty members and senior scholars, he added.

Mr. Rajeev attributed the commendable result to the free coaching classes offered by the varsity. Special funds are allocated for the purpose every year.

Vice Chancellor Dr. G. Gopa Kumar and Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr. K. Jayaprasad felicitated the students.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
university
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 7, 2020 1:00:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/cuk-students-shine-in-net-jrf-exams/article30497812.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY