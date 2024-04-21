GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
CUK staff forum seeks apology from V-C after mental harassment allegations

A non-teaching staff member allegedly faced undue verbal aggression and harsh language from the V-C in-charge

April 21, 2024 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

The Central University of Kerala (CUK) Staff Association has demanded an apology from Vice-Chancellor in-charge K.C. Baiju following an allegation of mental harassment by an employee. The uproar stems from an incident involving a non-teaching staff member who lodged a complaint detailing distressing encounters with the Vice-Chancellor.

According to the complaint, the information scientist and system analyst faced undue verbal aggression and harsh language from the Vice-Chancellor while discussing the abrupt Internet connectivity disruption preceding an executive council meeting. The encounter reportedly escalated to a point where the aggrieved staff member fell unconscious, necessitating hospitalisation.

In a letter to the V-C, the staff association vehemently condemned the Vice-Chancellor’s alleged behaviour, decrying it as detrimental to the institution’s ethos and the well-being of its employees.

The incident has sparked outrage among staff members, who asserted that such conduct undermined workplace respect, fairness, and dignity, particularly towards a woman employee.

‘Eroding confidence’

The association emphasised that such behaviour has the potential to erode employee confidence and morale, especially amidst the shortage of non-teaching staff in the university.

The general body meeting held on April 17, 2024, served as a forum for collective discontent, with many expressing dismay over the Vice-Chancellor’s behaviour.

Highlighting the urgency of the matter, the association has demanded an unconditional apology from Prof. Baiju within a week. Failure to address the concerns may result in escalated action, including the initiation of a pen-down strike, the association warned.

