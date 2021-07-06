CUK sets up panel to address grievances

KASARAGOD

06 July 2021 21:56 IST

The Vice-Chancellor of Central University of Kerala, H. Venkateshwarlu, has constituted a permanent committee to look into the various allegations and complaints raised with the Department of Administration, Reforms and Public Grievances.

Mr. Venkateshwarlu said that the committee comprising the Registrar, Dean of Academics, Deputy Registrar of Administration, and one senior faculty member would conduct an internal inquiry into all the allegations raised in the portal and submit a report.

The need to constitute the committee arose after allegations were made that the university was delaying its response to grievances and allegations raised against faculty members and other issues. One of the issues was the complaint against the appointment of K. Jayaprasad, Professor in the Department of International Relations and Politics.

A petition was filed by Dr. S. R Jitha, who demanded an inquiry into the appointment of Mr. Jayaprasad as Associate Professor and his subsequent promotion as Professor.

Dr. Jitha demanded that the appointment should be cancelled.

Mr. Venkateshwarlu said that he had received a message from the government to address all complaints raised in the official portal.