CUK revokes Assistant Professor’s suspension amidst sexual harassment allegations

February 25, 2024 06:35 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Central University of Kerala has revoked the suspension of Efthikar Ahamed B., an Assistant Professor in the English department, following allegations of sexual harassment by first semester PG students of the Department of English and Comparative Literature.

The decision to revoke the suspension was made based on the investigation report of the Internal Redressal Committee. However, certain conditions accompany the reinstatement. The Department of English and Comparative Literature will conduct a departmental inquiry into the matter. Additionally, the teacher will be excluded from all academic activities involving first semester MA students in the department concerned, and efforts will be made to maintain decorum and harmony in the classroom.

Students’ allegations

The students had accused the teacher of engaging in discussions on sex and pleasure under the guise of interpreting poetry and literature since the beginning of their classes on September 7. They later alleged that the teacher molested a student who fainted during an internal examination on November 13.

On November 14, the students submitted a seven-page complaint detailing 31 instances of inappropriate behaviour by Efthikar Ahamed to Germina K.A., the presiding officer of the Internal Complaints Committee, and Asha S., Head of the Department of English and Comparative Literature.

The teacher was suspended on November 28 last year, following orders issued by Vice-Chancellor-in-charge K.C. Baiju. The Bekal police registered a case against the teacher based on the statement of the unconscious student, and the university also lodged a complaint with the police.