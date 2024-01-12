ADVERTISEMENT

CUK professor suspended on bribery charge

January 12, 2024 02:33 am | Updated 02:33 am IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

Central University of Kerala (CUK) suspended Prof. A.K. Mohan of the Department of Social Work on charge of taking bribe from a guest lecturer.

On Thursday, Vice-Chancellor-in-charge K.C. Biju issued the suspension order invoking powers conferred by Sub Rule(1) of Rule 10 of the Central Civil Service (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules-1965, read with 25(1) of the Statutes of Central University of Kerala. The order also stipulates that during its validity, the professor is restricted from leaving the headquarters without prior permission from the Vice-Chancellor.

Action was taken against Prof. Mohan following protests by members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad.

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau acted promptly upon receiving a complaint that Prof. Mohan had solicited ₹2 lakh from the guest lecturer.

