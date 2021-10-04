CUK launches Kalpa Ganga Yojana

Kasaragod

04 October 2021 23:09 IST

Initiative to protect native coconut varieties

With an aim to protect native varieties of coconuts, the Central University of Kerala has launched Kalpa Ganga Yojana.

The project was inaugurated by Suresh Gopi, MP, who is also a Coconut Development Board member. As part of the project, unique coconut varieties of Kerala will be planted on the university premises.

Inaugurating the event, the MP pointed out that coconut conservation would help revive the economy of Kerala. He also requested the support of the student and teacher community for the Smriti Keram coconut tree planting project.

In his welcome address, Vice Chancellor Prof. H. Venkateshwarlu said that the Central University of Kerala was expanding its activities beyond the walls of the varsity.

Apart from academic activities, the university was also focussing on other areas that were beneficial to Kasaragod and Kerala.

Rajendra Pilankatta, Registrar-in-Charge, delivered the vote of thanks. The Kalpa Ganga Yojana is being implemented under the leadership of the Campus Development Committee and the Cultivation Committee.