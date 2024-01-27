GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CUK draws flak over suspended professor’s participation in Republic Day programme

January 27, 2024 07:06 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

The Central University of Kerala (CUK) has drawn flak for permitting A.K. Mohan, a professor who was suspended on charge of accepting bribe, to participate in the Republic Day programme and be featured in a group photo.

Mr. Mohan, former head of the Department of Social Work at the varsity, was accused of exploiting his connections with the varsity authorities for personal gains.

The inclusion of Mr. Mohan in the group photo has triggered protests by teachers, staff, and student organisations. They have also sought the resignation of Vice-Chancellor in charge Prof. K.C. Baiju.

When contacted, Prof. Baiju said the suspended professor’s participation in the programme was not with the permission of the varsity authorities.

“The information that Mr. Mohan had participated in the programme with the permission of the Vice-Chancellor in charge is baseless. The media is requested to refrain from any propaganda against the university,” he added.

