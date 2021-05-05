CUK conducts over one lakh COVID-19 tests

KASARAGOD

05 May 2021 22:52 IST

Advanced virology lab being set up at the varsity

The Central University of Kerala (CUK) has done one lakh COVID-19 tests since it opened its labs and facilities last year.

As on Tuesday, as many as 1,429 RT-PCR tests were conducted at the facilities. Testing of swabs was approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on March 30 last year.

Samples collected from various primary, community and family health centres, district hospitals, and special camps in the district are being tested here. The tests is are conducted in a virology lab under the department of biochemistry and molecular biology.

With the rising number of COVID-19 cases, an average of 1,200 tests are conducted a day at varsity facilities, said Dr. Rajendra Pilankatta, head of the department of biochemistry and molecular biology. There are also days when the number goes up to 1,700, he added.

The university has a 24-hour virology lab that works in three shifts. Test results will be uploaded on the State government’s portal.

In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, CUK will continue its efforts to fight the pandemic, said Vice Chancellor Prof. H. Venkateshwarlu. He added that an advanced virology lab was being set up for testing and research on viral diseases.

The university is also collaborating with the Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology, New Delhi, to study the genetic variation of coronavirus. Around 300 samples are being sent to the institute every month as part of the initiative, Prof. Venkateshwarlu said.

The Vice Chancellor further said two vaccine campaigns had been organised, and that staff had been immunised. Besides, a COVID-19 monitoring committee has been constituted to review the situation on a weekly basis, and preventive measures are being taken as per government guidelines, he added.