CUK celebrates 12th foundation day

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Tuesday said that the essence of Indian culture was the vision that divinity existed in every human being.

Although many of the pre-historic cultures of Mesopotamia, Egypt, and Greece had become history, Indian culture was still alive, inspiring and was well ahead because of the spiritual power inherent in it.

The Governor was inaugurating the 12th foundation day celebrations of the Central University of Kerala (CUK) in Kasaragod district and the Nilgiris guest house on the campus.

Mr. Khan said it was important to illuminate the divinity contained in man. Differences of caste, religion, colour, and language were all insignificant factors.

“Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” was the vision given by our sages. The essence of Indianness was coexistence with all thoughts, he observed.

Christianity came to India before it had come to Europe. Jews and Zoroastrians came to India. Thus, India was a people of all religions.

The Governor expressed hope that the Central University would grow into one of the best universities in the world.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs, V. Muraleedharan; Vice Chancellor H. Venkateshwarlu; Registrar M. Muraleedharan Nambiar; and academic dean K.P. Suresh spoke on the occasion.