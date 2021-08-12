CUCET exam likely in Sept.

There will be more than 10 centres in State

The Central University Common Entrance Examination (CUCET 2021) for various integrated, undergraduate, postgraduate, and MPhil courses in 12 central universities across the country, including the Central University of Kerala (CUK), is expected to be held in September, said M. Muraleedharan Nambiar, CUK Examinations Controller and CUCET nodal officer, here on Thursday.

The announcement is expected by mid-August. There would be more than 10 centres in the State for the computer-based exam, he told mediapersons.

The Central University of Punjab, in collaboration with the National Testing Agency, is coordinating the entrance examination for admission to 307 postgraduate and 63 undergraduate courses in 12 universities. Of these, one undergraduate course, 26 postgraduate courses, and three PG diploma courses are available at the CUK.

Admission in the CUK is to 1,384 seats for various courses. The only degree course in the CUK is International Relations at the capital centre in Thiruvananthapuram.

For details, contact 04672309467, 04672309466 or email admissions@cukerala.ac.in.