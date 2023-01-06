ADVERTISEMENT

Cuban revolution triggered emancipation of women: Aleida Guevara

January 06, 2023 11:06 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Rights activist highlights activities of Federation of Cuban Women that includes setting up of day care centres, kindergartens, children’s houses and grandparents’ houses to support working mothers.

The Hindu Bureau

Fifty-two per cent of the representatives in the National Assembly of People’s Power, Cuba’s national legislature, are women, Aleida Guevara, daughter of revolutionary leader Che Guevara and a doctor who specialises is in children with special needs, has said.

Dr. Guevara, who greeted the 13th national conference of the All India Democratic Women’s Association in the State capital on Friday on behalf of the Federation of Cuban Women, said the Cuban revolution triggered another revolution within Cuba – emancipation of Cuban women. Cuban women participated actively in the decision-making in the country, she said. Women’s representation in the council of State was 53%.

Focussing on the status of women there, she said the Federation of Cuban Women was formed in 1960 and brought together more than 4.5 million women of the total population of 11 million. It represented more than 92% of all Cuban woman over the age of 14. The federation, she said, sought solutions for addressing care responsibilities of women. As a result, day care centres, kindergartens, children’s houses and grandparents’ houses were created to protect children and the elderly and support working mothers. Support was also provided for household chores, pre-packaged food, adjustments made to schedule of commercial establishments to help working women with domestic purchases.

Against gender violence

The federation also prioritised participation of women in employment and their promotion to managerial positions, leading to women’s economic and social independence, she said. Dr. Guevara also spoke about efforts to prevent gender violence. There were many challenges to overcome so that women could live in a fairer world with full equal rights, were respected and cared for, she said.

