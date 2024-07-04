ADVERTISEMENT

Cuban envoy meets Veena

Published - July 04, 2024 09:59 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Chargé d’Affaires a.i. of the Embassy of the Republic of Cuba in India Abel Aballe Despaigne met Health Minister Veena George here on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The projects in health sector and in Ayurveda, which had been identified for cooperation between Cuba and Kerala during the Chief Minister’s visit to Cuba last year will be taken forward, Mr. Despaigne said

A statement issued by the office of the Health Minister said discussions will be taken forward by various sub groups in Cuba and in Kerala.

Family doctor scheme, referral systems, vaccine, drug manufacture, lifestyle diseases control, cancer, diabetic foot, medical education and Ayurveda had been the areas identified for cooperation with Cuba

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US