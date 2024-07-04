GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cuban envoy meets Veena

Published - July 04, 2024 09:59 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Chargé d’Affaires a.i. of the Embassy of the Republic of Cuba in India Abel Aballe Despaigne met Health Minister Veena George here on Thursday.

The projects in health sector and in Ayurveda, which had been identified for cooperation between Cuba and Kerala during the Chief Minister’s visit to Cuba last year will be taken forward, Mr. Despaigne said

A statement issued by the office of the Health Minister said discussions will be taken forward by various sub groups in Cuba and in Kerala.

Family doctor scheme, referral systems, vaccine, drug manufacture, lifestyle diseases control, cancer, diabetic foot, medical education and Ayurveda had been the areas identified for cooperation with Cuba

