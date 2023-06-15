Cuba to cooperate with Kerala in health and sports sectors

June 15, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Cuba has evinced interest in collaborating with Kerala in the health and sports sectors, according to a press release issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is in Cuba on an official visit along with Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal and Health Minister Veena George.

Cuban officials said their leading pharmaceutical major, BioCubaPharma, would invest in a vaccine manufacturing plant in Kerala. They also agreed on close cooperation with Kerala’s health sector through exchange programmes, continuing medical education programmes and medical technology and expertise sharing.

Cuba also suggested a working group involving officials from both sides. Principal Secretary Health Department, Kerala, will head the State’s Cuba working group.

Mr. Vijayan also held talks with the president of Bio Cuba Pharma and the director generals of the Centre For Neurosciences and Centre for Molecular Immunology.

Mr. Vijayan sought Cuba’s expertise in public health service delivery, tropical medicine, neurosciences, molecular immunology and cancer care.

Cuba also agreed to help investors in Kerala manufacture state-of-the-art medical equipment and assist the State’s nascent biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors.

The ministerial delegation also sought Cuba’s expertise to improve Kerala’s athletic and sports prowess and render it on a par with developed nations.

Mr. Vijayan interacted with the National Institute of Sports and Physical Education and Recreation leaders.

Cuba promised to provide expert training to Kerala sportspersons in volleyball, judo and track and field events. It will also train prospective State chess players via online classes. Both governments evinced interest in athletic training exchange programmes.

Planning Commission Vice-Chairperson V. K. Ramachandran; John Brittas, MP; Chief Secretary V.P.Joy; and Kerala’s office on special duty, Venu Rajamony; and Principal Secretary Health, A.P.M. Mohammad Hanif, were part of the delegation.