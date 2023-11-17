Cuba to be the country in focus at IFFK

November 17, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Cuba will be the country in focus at the 28th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) to be held in the capital from December 8 to 12. Six Cuban films will be screened as part of the package.

The films to be screened are El Benny directed by Jorge Luis Sanchez, Innocence directed by Alejandro Gil, Marti the Eye of the Canary directed by Fernando Perez, The Mayor directed by Rigoberto Lopez, City in Red directed by Rebeca Chavez and With You, Bread and Onion directed by Juan Carlos Cremata.

Filmmakers Jorge Luis Sanchez, Alejandro Gil and producer Rosa Maria Valdez will be guests at the festival. Kerala State Chalachitra Academy officials on Friday held discussions with Cuban Ambassador Alejandro Simancas Marin, who visited Thiruvananthapuram for discussions on the Cuban package at the festival. The discussion explored the possibilities of collaboration between the Havana International Film Festival and the IFFK. Mr. Marine said that he was willing to organise a Malayalam film festival in Cuba.