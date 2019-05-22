CU to host athletics meet

Calicut University will host the State senior athletics championship on June 15 and 16. It will be the first time this event is being held in Malappuram district.

C.H. Mohammed Koya Stadium at Calicut University is being spruced up for the big event. The stadium had hosted the national youth athletics meet two years ago. National and international athletes such as P.U. Chitra, Jins Mathew, Tintu Luka, Srisankar, Jabir and Irfan will take part in the championship, which will be a selection trial for the national team. About 300 athletes are expected for the meet.