CU to be more lenient on attendance

07 March 2020 21:00 IST

This follows the suicide of a student at Malabar Christian College

The Syndicate of Calicut University (CU) has decided to be more lenient towards graduate students who are denied chance to write their final examination after they face attendance shortage in the fifth and sixth semesters.

This follows the controversy surrounding the suicide of Jaspreet Singh, a third year student of B.A. Economics at Malabar Christian College (MCC), Kozhikode. Jaspreet’s family members had accused the college Principal and other teachers of turning down his request to let him write the examination. He had cited domestic issues for his inability to attend classes.

A meeting of the Syndicate on Saturday decided to allow students to approach the college Principal with a special request to let them write the examination. It was pointed out that the final word on allowing students to write examinations rested on the university and not college Principals.

Malabar Christian College Principal Godwin Samraj and the teachers who had been named by the family would be asked to be present before the students’ grievance cell for a hearing on the university campus on March 9. Action would be initiated if their reply was not satisfactory.

Withdraws circular

The Syndicate decided to withdraw the controversial circular that asked students and parents to give an affidavit during college admission that the former would abstain from using drugs and liquor and that action would be taken without notice if they were found to violate it. The circular was issued following a recommendation of an internal panel. The Syndicate pointed out that the panel had no right to take decision on admission-related issues. A three-member panel had been set up to inquire into the controversy.

Board of Studies

Vice Chancellor V. Anil Kumar would address the complaints of senior teachers who had claimed that unqualified people were appointed to the Board of Studies. The decision to appoint a History professor in the Board of Studies of Political Science had been cancelled. The meeting urged around 10 teachers who threatened to quit the boards in protest to remain in their posts. Digitisation of the Pariksha Bhavan would be expedited in view of the allegations raised in a recent audit report.