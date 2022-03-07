CU Registrar to look into row over affiliation of Arabic courses in colleges

Institutions in Malappuram served notice

The Syndicate of the University of Calicut has assigned the Registrar to look into the row over the losing of affiliation of Afzal-ul-Ulama courses in eight Arabic colleges in Malappuram district.

The university on February 28 had issued a notice to these colleges saying that they don’t have permanent affiliation for the courses since 2010. After the issue was discussed at a recent Syndicate meeting, the notice has been put on hold.

The institutions were Madeenathul Uloom Arabic College, Pulikkal; Darul Uloom Arabic College, Vazhakkad; Anwarul Islam Arabic College, Kuniyil; Sullamussalam Arabic College, Areekode; KTM College of Advanced Studies, Karuvarakundu; Ansar Arabic College, Valavannur; and Anwarul Islam Women’s Arabic College, Mongam, all in Malappuram district. “It has come to the serious notice of the university that your college is conducting Afzal-ul-Ulama programmes without obtaining affiliation orders. This is reckoned as violation of provisions under university statutes. Hence you are directed to submit urgent clarification in this regard,” the notice said.

The colleges were also asked to remit a fee between ₹2 lakh and ₹3 lakh for obtaining continued provisional affiliation. The Afzal-ul-Ulama programmes were restructured as two-year preliminary courses, three-year B.A. courses, and three year M.A. courses since the 2010-11 academic year. Till then, they were five-year courses having permanent affiliation. It is learnt that many managements did not even realise that the affiliation is lost after the restructuring.

The university, however, is saying that it was explicitly stated in the order issued 12 years ago that the Afzal-ul-Ulama programmes in the affiliated Arabic colleges shall be restructured from the 2010-11 academic year and “continuation of provisional affiliation shall be obtained accordingly”. Permanent affiliation is not being given to Arabic colleges now and the recognition is given on a provisional basis every year.