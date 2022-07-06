Kerala

CU exams scheduled for July 11 postponed

The University of Calicut has postponed all exams scheduled for July 11. Revised dates for the exams will be announced later, a release said on Wednesday.

കാലിക്കറ്റ് സര്‍വകലാശാലാ 11-ന് നടത്താന്‍ നിശ്ചയിച്ച എല്ലാ പരീക്ഷകളും മാറ്റി. പുതുക്കിയ തീയതി പിന്നീട് അറിയിക്കും.  പി.ആര്‍. 934/2022


