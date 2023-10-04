ADVERTISEMENT

CTCRI to organise brainstorming session on Chinese potato on Friday

October 04, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The ICAR-Central Tuber Crops Research Institute (ICAR-CTCRI) is organising a brainstorming meeting on Chinese potato (koorka) on Friday at the institute. P. Irene Vethamoni, Dean (Horticulture), Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, is the chief guest at the meeting. The event would bring together a diverse group of stakeholders, including researchers, academicians, extension professionals, Chinese potato growers, input dealers, traders, and other end-users from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, CTCRI director G. Byju said.

