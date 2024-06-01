ADVERTISEMENT

CTCRI to host Visakham Thirunal endowment lecture on Monday

Updated - June 01, 2024 08:54 pm IST

Published - June 01, 2024 08:53 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The ICAR-Central Tuber Crops Research Institute (CTCRI) here will host the Sri Visakham Thirunal Endowment Lecture on Monday. The event will be organised in collaboration with the Indian Society for Root Crops.

Shaji K.V., Chairman, NABARD, will deliver the endowment lecture on the topic ‘Harnessing Digital Technologies for Sustainable Agriculture and Rural Development’. Representative from the ruling family of erstwhile Travancore Aditya Varma will participate as a special invitee. Velmurugan, Assistant Director General, ICAR, will be guest of honour for the programme and G. Byju, Director, ICAR-CTCRI, will deliver the presidential address.

The lecture is organised in honour of the erstwhile ruler of Travancore, Sri Visakham Thirunal Ramavarma, who had made significant contributions to the cultivation of cassava in Travancore.

