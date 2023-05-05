CTCRI developing food products using tuber-millet combo

May 05, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Central Tuber Crops Research Institute (CTCRI) in Thiruvananthapuram is trying out tuber-millet combos for developing a range of value-added food products that are high in nutritional value and appeal.

Under a programme launched in connection with the International Year of Millets observance, the CTCRI has drawn up a plan to come up with products including analogue rice (artificial rice made from non-rice ingredients), snacks, pasta and nutritional foods for pre-schoolers using locally available tubers and millets.

As a first step in this direction, the CTCRI has unveiled cookies made from cassava (tapioca) and ragi (finger millet). ‘Milta,’ as the product is named, is the first of several fortified products planned from tubers and millets — two sets of crops that are important for the food basket, CTCRI director G. Byju said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A constituent institute of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), CTCRI promotes R&D in tropical tuber crops and has, over the years, developed a wide range of tuber-based food products such as crunchy snacks, pasta, and noodles. This year the institute is paying serious attention to millets as 2023 is being celebrated as the International Year of Millets.

Analogue rice

So what makes millet-tuber combinations relevant? Tubers are rich in carbohydrates but low on proteins. Supplements such as whey protein concentrate are routinely added to tuber-based products to enrich them. Millets, on the other hand, have a higher protein content and are rich in dietary fibre and micro-nutrients, points out A.N. Jyothi, the scientist in charge of the Crop Utilisation Division at CTCRI.

Millet-and-tuber-based analogue rice is one product that is high on the CTCRI list. The end product, resembling rice in size and shape, is expected to be a nutritionally fortified one displaying the best of both crops, M.S. Sajeev, who heads the institute’s Techno Incubation Centre, said.

Millet museum

In April, as part of its millet promotion programme, the CTCRI had opened a ‘millet museum’ on its campus at Sreekaryam, here. The ‘museum’ features different members of the millet family on a 10-cent plot.

‘A Compendium of Agricultural Statistics - Kerala 2023,’ released by the State Agriculture Department in April showed an uptick in the cultivation of ragi and jowar in Kerala post-2016-17 after a slump since the 2000s. In the case of tubers, 30.27 lakh tonnes of tapioca and 4,357 tonnes of sweet potato were produced in the State 2020-21.