HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CTCRI and Palakkad IIT ink MoU for collaboration

July 12, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The ICAR-Central Tuber Crops Research Institute (CTCRI) will collaborate with the Indian Institute of Technology - Palakkad for promoting artificial intelligence (AI)-based agricultural decision-making tools.

Both institutes inked an MoU in this regard at IIT, Palakkad, on Wednesday. The MoU will enable collaborative research programmes in the areas of crop modelling, yield, pest and disease forecasting and AI and sensor-based smart farming tools, the CTCRI said.

Student exchange and collboration in research programmes also will be part of the cooperation between the two institutes.

G. Byju, director, CTCRI and S. Mohan, dean, Industry Collaboration and Sponsored Research, IIT, Palakkad, signed the MoU in the presence of IIT, Palakkad, director A. Seshadri Sekhar.

V. S. Santhosh Mithra and T. Makeshkumar, principal scientists of CTCRI, and V. Sreenath and Satyajit Das, Assistant Professors and other scientists and staff from the IIT attended the function.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.