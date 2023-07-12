CTCRI and Palakkad IIT ink MoU for collaboration

July 12, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The ICAR-Central Tuber Crops Research Institute (CTCRI) will collaborate with the Indian Institute of Technology - Palakkad for promoting artificial intelligence (AI)-based agricultural decision-making tools.

Both institutes inked an MoU in this regard at IIT, Palakkad, on Wednesday. The MoU will enable collaborative research programmes in the areas of crop modelling, yield, pest and disease forecasting and AI and sensor-based smart farming tools, the CTCRI said.

Student exchange and collboration in research programmes also will be part of the cooperation between the two institutes.

G. Byju, director, CTCRI and S. Mohan, dean, Industry Collaboration and Sponsored Research, IIT, Palakkad, signed the MoU in the presence of IIT, Palakkad, director A. Seshadri Sekhar.

V. S. Santhosh Mithra and T. Makeshkumar, principal scientists of CTCRI, and V. Sreenath and Satyajit Das, Assistant Professors and other scientists and staff from the IIT attended the function.