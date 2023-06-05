ADVERTISEMENT

C.T. Aravindakumar, L. Sushama appointed V-Cs in-charge of MGU and Malayalam varsity

June 05, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Raj Bhavan on Monday appointed former Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) Pro Vice-Chancellor C.T. Aravindakumar and L. Sushama as the Vice-Chancellors in-charge of MGU and Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University respectively.

The positions have remained vacant since May 27 when the tenure of former MGU Vice-Chancellor Sabu Thomas, who also held additional charge as V-C in-charge of Malayalam University, had come to an end. Prof. Aravindakumar’s term as Pro-Vice Chancellor also concluded on the same day.

While Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had reportedly snubbed the government’s proposal to reappoint Prof. Thomas, it had included the incumbent in the panel for appointing the temporary V-C as its prime choice. However, the government had to submit a fresh list after excluding Prof. Thomas to avoid a fresh round of confrontation with the Governor.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

L. Sushama is a Professor of Malayalam in the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US