C.T. Aravindakumar, L. Sushama appointed V-Cs in-charge of MGU and Malayalam varsity

June 05, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Raj Bhavan on Monday appointed former Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) Pro Vice-Chancellor C.T. Aravindakumar and L. Sushama as the Vice-Chancellors in-charge of MGU and Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University respectively.

The positions have remained vacant since May 27 when the tenure of former MGU Vice-Chancellor Sabu Thomas, who also held additional charge as V-C in-charge of Malayalam University, had come to an end. Prof. Aravindakumar’s term as Pro-Vice Chancellor also concluded on the same day.

While Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had reportedly snubbed the government’s proposal to reappoint Prof. Thomas, it had included the incumbent in the panel for appointing the temporary V-C as its prime choice. However, the government had to submit a fresh list after excluding Prof. Thomas to avoid a fresh round of confrontation with the Governor.

L. Sushama is a Professor of Malayalam in the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit.