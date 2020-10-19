C.T. Ahammed Ali named UDF Kasaragod district chairman

Kasaragod

19 October 2020 01:41 IST

He replaces M.C. Kamaruddin

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) State treasurer and former Minister C.T. Ahammed Ali has been appointed the new district chairman of the United Democratic Front (UDF).

He replaces M.C. Kamaruddin, MLA, who stands accused in the gold jewellery investment scam. Meanwhile, A. Govindan Nair will continue as UDF convenor.

Mr. Ali had served as Local Self-Governments and Public Works Minister in the A.K. Antony and Oommen Chandy governments and represented Kasaragod in the Assembly for three-and-a-half decades.

He was also chairman of CIDCO, IUML district treasurer, and manager of Chemmanad Jamaat Higher Secondary School.

Mr. Kamaruddin had expressed willingness to resign from the post. Mr. Ali’s appointment is part of the UDF’s reorganisation plan ahead of the local body polls.