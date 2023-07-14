CSR conclave concludes in Wayanad

July 14, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - KALPETTA

‘Wi fi 23’, the first Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) conclave in Kerala, has set a model for sustainable development of the State, Chief Secretary V. Venu has said.

Inaugurating the conclave organised by the Wayanad district administration for the comprehensive development of the district under the Aspirational Districts Programme (ADP) of the NITI Aayog through videoconferencing on Friday, Dr. Venu said the programme would also help uplift the marginalised sections in the hill district. The support of corporate firms would strengthen the move, he said.

CSR funds should be utilised with utmost care for the comprehensive development of health, tribal, agriculture and infrastructure sectors, he added.

Officials of various departments presented essential projects worth ₹56 crore to CSR agencies at the conclave.

While 24 CSR agencies attended the programme directly, five corporate agencies participated online.

At a time when CSR fund utilisation was concentrated on urban areas, the Wayanad district administration organised the conclave to channel the funds to a backward district such as Wayanad, District Collector Renu Raj said.

