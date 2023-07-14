ADVERTISEMENT

CSR conclave concludes in Wayanad

July 14, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of various departments discussing with the Corporate Social Responsibility agencies at a conclave organised by the Wayanad district administration at Padinharethara in Wayanad district on Friday.

‘Wi fi 23’, the first Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) conclave in Kerala, has set a model for sustainable development of the State, Chief Secretary V. Venu has said.

Inaugurating the conclave organised by the Wayanad district administration for the comprehensive development of the district under the Aspirational Districts Programme (ADP) of the NITI Aayog through videoconferencing on Friday, Dr. Venu said the programme would also help uplift the marginalised sections in the hill district. The support of corporate firms would strengthen the move, he said. 

CSR funds should be utilised with utmost care for the comprehensive development of health, tribal, agriculture and infrastructure sectors, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials of various departments presented essential projects worth ₹56 crore to CSR agencies at the conclave.

While 24 CSR agencies attended the programme directly, five corporate agencies participated online.

At a time when CSR fund utilisation was concentrated on urban areas, the Wayanad district administration organised the conclave to channel the funds to a backward district such as Wayanad, District Collector Renu Raj said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US