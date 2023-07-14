HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CSR conclave concludes in Wayanad

July 14, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau
Officials of various departments discussing with the Corporate Social Responsibility agencies at a conclave organised by the Wayanad district administration at Padinharethara in Wayanad district on Friday.

Officials of various departments discussing with the Corporate Social Responsibility agencies at a conclave organised by the Wayanad district administration at Padinharethara in Wayanad district on Friday.

‘Wi fi 23’, the first Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) conclave in Kerala, has set a model for sustainable development of the State, Chief Secretary V. Venu has said.

Inaugurating the conclave organised by the Wayanad district administration for the comprehensive development of the district under the Aspirational Districts Programme (ADP) of the NITI Aayog through videoconferencing on Friday, Dr. Venu said the programme would also help uplift the marginalised sections in the hill district. The support of corporate firms would strengthen the move, he said. 

CSR funds should be utilised with utmost care for the comprehensive development of health, tribal, agriculture and infrastructure sectors, he added.

Officials of various departments presented essential projects worth ₹56 crore to CSR agencies at the conclave.

While 24 CSR agencies attended the programme directly, five corporate agencies participated online.

At a time when CSR fund utilisation was concentrated on urban areas, the Wayanad district administration organised the conclave to channel the funds to a backward district such as Wayanad, District Collector Renu Raj said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.