CSML to build smart bus shelters in city
KOCHI
The Cochin Smart Mission Limited would construct modern bus shelters, with each one costing ₹10 lakh, beside the newly renovated roads in the city. The first two will be built at Abraham Madamakkal Road, which was recently upgraded as a “smart road”, by April. The smart bus shelters that have been planned would have solar-powered lights. They would have, among others, SOS alert buttons, surveillance cameras, mobile charging points and garbage bins.
The company, which builds the shelters, would have to ensure their upkeep for three years.
