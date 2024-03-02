ADVERTISEMENT

CSML doing commendable work, says Minister

March 02, 2024 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - Kochi

The Hindu Bureau

Before a meeting to review the works of Cochin Smart Mission Limited, Local Self-Government Minister M.B. Rajesh visited Rajendra Maidan on Saturday to see for himself the progress of works. | Photo Credit: R.K. NITHIN

Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) is doing commendable work in doing up open spaces and redeveloping roads and allied infrastructure, Minister for Local Self Government M.B. Rajesh said here on Saturday, after visiting a few project sites and holding a review meeting.

The Marine Drive walkway and Rajendra Maidan need special mention since they were renovated to global standards. The Kochi Corporation would be able to save ₹9 crore when over 40,000 street lights in 773-km roads are replaced with LED lights, under a CSML scheme.

A second jetting-cum-suction machine, a weed cutter, and a silt pusher machine will be procured to clear waterbodies and to prevent flooding in the city, using the agency’s funds.

Compactor trucks will be handed over to the Corporation for transporting garbage. Around 60% of work is over for a housing scheme for 195 families. The upcoming ₹72-crore Ernakulam Market complex would shortly be opened, Mr. Rajesh said, referring to yet another CSML initiative.

Meanwhile, Hibi Eden, MP, termed as unusual a Minister reviewing the progress of works taken up under the Smart Mission Project. Maintaining that CSML’s tenure was extended to June after his intervention, he took objection to him and T.J. Vinod, MLA, not being informed of site visits by the Minister.

