CSML decries stealing, damage to public property

‘Anti-social elements steal 30 tree guards, each of which cost ₹6,000, from Shanmugham Road and damage CCTVs in Fort Kochi’

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
November 04, 2022 21:35 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

CSML has decried anti-social elements damaging benches that were installed on the 2.5-km Marine Drive walkway that was renovated a year ago at a cost of ₹9 crore.

They also set fire to many garbage bins and stole plants along the walkway. Even worse, they stole 30 tree guards, each of which cost ₹6,000, from Shanmugham Road and damaged CCTVs in Fort Kochi. There were also instances of metal gratings being stolen, says a press release.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Expressing concern at the development, the CEO of CSML, Shanavas S. said this trend did not augur well for the city. It can be prevented if people inculcated civic sense and had a feeling that such civic infrastructure were readied for the benefit of everyone, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
urban planning

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app