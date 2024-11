Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) will release ₹50 lakh from its corporate social responsibility (CSR) fund for purchasing equipment for the blood bank and the Department of Pulmonology at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Ernakulam.

The equipment to be purchased include sterile connecting device and wafers for the blood bank and polysomnography machine level 1 for the Department of Pulmonology, according to a release.