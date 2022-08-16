CSL-owned subsidiary shipyard launched in Hooghly
₹180 crore facility aims to be a lead player in inland waterway vessel constructionKOCHI
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
A state-of-the-art shipbuilding facility of the Hooghly Cochin Shipyard (HCSL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Cochin Shipyard, was on Tuesday commissioned by the Union Port and Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, at Nazirgunge in Howrah.
A press release said that the ₹180 crore facility aims to position itself as a lead player in inland waterway vessel construction in the country.
HCSL is equipped with sophisticated equipment, an experienced workforce as well as QA/QC, NDT, and Fire & Safety Systems. HCSL has obtained IMS Certification (ISO 9001-2015 – Quality Certification, ISO 14001-2015 – Environment Safety & ISO 45001-2018 – Health and Safety Certification). The facility is strategically located with both slipway launching (up to 80 metre) and side launching facilities (up to 110 metre) as well as outfitting jetties.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT