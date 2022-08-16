CSL-owned subsidiary shipyard launched in Hooghly

₹180 crore facility aims to be a lead player in inland waterway vessel construction

Special Correspondent KOCHI  
August 16, 2022 21:21 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

An aerial view of the Hooghly Cochin Shipyard. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

A state-of-the-art shipbuilding facility of the Hooghly Cochin Shipyard (HCSL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Cochin Shipyard, was on Tuesday commissioned by the Union Port and Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, at Nazirgunge in Howrah.  

A press release said that the ₹180 crore facility aims to position itself as a lead player in inland waterway vessel construction in the country. 

HCSL is equipped with sophisticated equipment, an experienced workforce as well as QA/QC, NDT, and Fire & Safety Systems. HCSL has obtained IMS Certification (ISO 9001-2015 – Quality Certification, ISO 14001-2015 – Environment Safety & ISO 45001-2018 – Health and Safety Certification). The facility is strategically located with both slipway launching (up to 80 metre) and side launching facilities (up to 110 metre) as well as outfitting jetties.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
shipbuilding

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app