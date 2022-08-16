CSL-owned subsidiary shipyard launched in Hooghly
₹180 crore facility aims to be a lead player in inland waterway vessel construction
A state-of-the-art shipbuilding facility of the Hooghly Cochin Shipyard (HCSL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Cochin Shipyard, was on Tuesday commissioned by the Union Port and Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, at Nazirgunge in Howrah.
A press release said that the ₹180 crore facility aims to position itself as a lead player in inland waterway vessel construction in the country.
HCSL is equipped with sophisticated equipment, an experienced workforce as well as QA/QC, NDT, and Fire & Safety Systems. HCSL has obtained IMS Certification (ISO 9001-2015 – Quality Certification, ISO 14001-2015 – Environment Safety & ISO 45001-2018 – Health and Safety Certification). The facility is strategically located with both slipway launching (up to 80 metre) and side launching facilities (up to 110 metre) as well as outfitting jetties.
