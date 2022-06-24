CSL delivers two autonomous electric barges to Norwegian firm

One of the two autonomous electric barges built by Cochin Shipyard for Norway-based ASKO Maritime AS.

The Cochin Shipyard on Friday delivered two autonomous electric barges built by it for the Norway-based ASKO Maritime AS.

The ASKO project is an ambitious project in Norway, part-funded by the Norwegian government as part of a green shipping programme aimed at emission-free transport of goods across the Oslo fjords. These vessels will be managed by Massterly AS, a joint venture between Kongsberg, the world leader in autonomous technology, and Wilhelmsen, one of the largest maritime shipping companies.

ASKO Maritime is the largest supermarket chain in Norway and aims to achieve zero carbon emission goals in its logistic service by 2026.

The 67-m long vessels are delivered as full-electric transport ferries powered by a 1,846-kWh capacity battery. After the commissioning of autonomous equipment and field trials in Norway, these vessels will operate as fully autonomous ferries of ASKO that can transport 16 fully loaded Standard EU trailers in one go across the fjords. The vessels being built at the Cochin Shipyard are designed by Naval Dynamics, Norway, using Kongsberg Maritime systems, with detailed engineering carried out by CSL, says a communication.

The vessels will be transported in a yacht transport carrier to Norway.