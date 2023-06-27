ADVERTISEMENT

CSL awards ₹80 lakh to two start-ups

June 27, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - KOCHI 

The Hindu Bureau

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has awarded seed funding to two start-ups as part of USHUS, a start-up initiative in association with IIMK LIVE, the business incubator of the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode, to promote marine entrepreneurship.

A press release said IIMK LIVE identified M/s NyQuest Innovation Labs Pvt. Ltd. and M/s. Pelican Thermogenics Pvt. Ltd. as the standout start-ups through a rigorous selection process. In recognition of their potential, NyQuest Innovation Labs received a grant of ₹50 lakh, while Pelican Thermogenics was awarded ₹30 lakh in seed funding.

The event took place on Tuesday at IIMK LIVE, IIM Kozhikode Campus, with Prof. Ashutosh Sarkar, Executive Director of IIMK LIVE, signing the agreements with the start-ups in the presence of CSL officials.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US