ADVERTISEMENT

CSIR-NIIST transfers onsite wastewater treatment technology to more agencies

Published - October 30, 2024 09:50 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST) has transferred its onsite wastewater treatment technology to more agencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

A statement said NIIST signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) on Wednesday with E-Nadu Youth Cooperative Society, Veliyanoor, Kottayam, and FOAB Solutions Pvt Ltd for transferring its NOWA technology, in the presence of Minister for Cooperation V.N. Vasavan. NIIST Director C. Anandharamakrishnan and representatives from the two agencies exchanged the MoUs.

NOWA is an engineered biological treatment system capable of recovering reuse quality water, bioenergy and organic manure from wastewater, NIIST said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The technology developed by NIIST has several advantages such as less space requirement. It also does not require frequent sludge disposal, consumes less electricity and has a low operational and maintenance cost.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The NOWA technology is designed for Indian conditions and it will be a replacement for imported technologies, according to NIIST.

The NIIST technology is a combined anaerobic-aerobic/anoxic bioprocess unit with a unique microbial system. This will find wider application for greywater as well as high strength organic wastewater treatment.

This patented technology was developed by a team of researchers led by senior principal scientist Krishnakumar B. It has been approved by the Kerala State Suchitwa Mission and field units are already working at industrial sites.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US